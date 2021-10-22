COVID-19 Testing Information

People can get tested for COVID‑19 at public testing sites and drive‑thru locations in certain parts of Texas.

You can use CDC’s Coronavirus Self-Checker to help you make decisions about seeking appropriate testing and medical care.

Things to consider when looking for a public or drive-thru testing site:

Do I know the screening criteria for the public/drive-thru testing site?

Do I know the operating hours for the public/drive-thru testing site?

Do I know if I need a referral from my doctor before I visit the public/drive-thru testing site?

Do I know if the public/drive-thru testing site is covered by my insurance provider and/or how the billing process works?

Do I know what type of test is offered at the public/drive-thru testing site?

Do I know how to get my testing results?

Call ahead or visit the testing site website for information, as screening criteria and operating hours may change.

Types of tests for COVID-19:

For an explanation of the different types of tests for COVID-19, see COVID-19 Testing Explained (PDF, V.4.0, updated 9/07/2021).

How to get your COVID-19 test results:

Please follow the instructions provided on your testing receipt. If your specimen was sent to LabCorp or Quest Diagnostics to be tested, the following document contains instructions on how to obtain your COVID-19 test results online:

How to Log in to LabCorp and Quest Diagnostics (PDF, V.1.0, released 3/31/2020)

Texas COVID-19 Test Collection Sites

Public screening and antibody collection sites are available statewide, in‑person and at drive‑thru locations. View the map of all sites to find the closest one to you. Check your location’s hours and referral requirements before your visit.

View COVID-19 Test Collection Sites